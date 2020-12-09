Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 47.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after buying an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after buying an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,856,000 after buying an additional 51,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,230 shares of company stock worth $12,512,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $174.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average is $148.55.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

