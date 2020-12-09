Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 17,670 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,670 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 63,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

WTFC stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.57 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

