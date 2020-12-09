Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 6,277 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

NYSE:BX opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

