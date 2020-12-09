Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 420,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,800,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after acquiring an additional 352,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after acquiring an additional 256,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 213,276 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24.

