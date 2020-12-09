Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 891,723.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,930 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $6,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 197.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 825,322 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ASE Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 8,253,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after purchasing an additional 536,771 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 156.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 506,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

