Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TELL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Tellurian by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 59.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 59.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 10.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $505.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.32.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. Research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

