Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average of $110.51. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

