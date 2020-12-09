Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSWC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

CSWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

CSWC opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $321.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.