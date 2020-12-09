Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 116,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

PGNY opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.57. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 127,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $4,745,773.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $1,484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,570,250 shares of company stock worth $75,389,045. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

