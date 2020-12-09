Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $221,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.8% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

