Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $201,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,881 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

CDNS opened at $118.41 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,588 shares of company stock worth $17,462,459 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

