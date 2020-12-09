Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $118,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -605.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

