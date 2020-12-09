Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14.

