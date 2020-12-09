Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

