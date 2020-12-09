Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 202.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Bank of America downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:EXC opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

