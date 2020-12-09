Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $118,000 Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

