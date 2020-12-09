Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $372.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.87. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $380.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

