Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 60.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

