Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys Shares of 33,000 Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEPU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 25.9% during the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 88,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Central Puerto S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $431.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation; Natural Gas Distribution; and Management and Operations. The Electric Power Generation segment produces and sells electric power. The Natural Gas Distribution includes public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina.

