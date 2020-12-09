Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Watsco by 6.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 74.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

Watsco stock opened at $223.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.20. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.