Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 948 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,278,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,904,000 after acquiring an additional 81,146 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590,477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,730,000 after acquiring an additional 219,134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after acquiring an additional 656,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

