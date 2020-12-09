Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Square (NYSE:SQ)

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

NYSE:SQ opened at $213.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.96. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.56 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total value of $723,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,841,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 969,166 shares of company stock worth $175,522,621 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

