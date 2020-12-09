Seaport Global Securities Comments on B&G Foods, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

BGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.51. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $9,825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,801 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $5,384,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $4,512,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 170,410 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

