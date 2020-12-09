Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on G24. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scout24 AG (G24.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.19 ($84.93).

G24 stock opened at €66.35 ($78.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.63. Scout24 AG has a fifty-two week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

