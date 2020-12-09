Scotiabank Increases Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$35.00

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DND. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$26.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$35.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -41.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.21. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$37.73.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

