Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stake Lowered by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.23. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

