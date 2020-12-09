Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Short Interest Down 13.0% in November

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,730,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 22,680,000 shares. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

