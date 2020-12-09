Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,126 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sally Beauty worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $19.06.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

