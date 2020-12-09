Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryanair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $114.28 on Monday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $118.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

