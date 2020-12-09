Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $114.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryanair by 52.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 171,347 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 22.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 100.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 94,467 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 68.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

