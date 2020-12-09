Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (RDSB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON: RDSB) in the last few weeks:

12/8/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 991 ($12.95).

10/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,353 ($17.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £50.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,108.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,133.82. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.31%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 10,048 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

