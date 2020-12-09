Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.37.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $82.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

