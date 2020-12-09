Royal Bank of Canada Increases Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$3.00

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.66.

Shares of CPG opened at C$2.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.10. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$422.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

