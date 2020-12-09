Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Rotork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.03 on Monday. Rotork has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.