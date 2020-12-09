Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 400 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 272 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 367.29.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

