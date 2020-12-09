Robert Moorhead Sells 631 Shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) Stock

WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) insider Robert Moorhead sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.00), for a total transaction of £9,660.61 ($12,621.65).

WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) stock opened at GBX 1,588 ($20.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. WH Smith PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,660 ($34.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,114.45.

WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2019, it operated 1,019 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

