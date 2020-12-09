Robert Moorhead Sells 631 Shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) Stock

WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) insider Robert Moorhead sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.00), for a total transaction of £9,660.61 ($12,621.65).
WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) stock opened at GBX 1,588 ($20.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. WH Smith PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,660 ($34.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,114.45.
WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) Company Profile
Featured Story: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.