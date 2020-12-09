Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $72.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,031,000 after purchasing an additional 297,152 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,565,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,251,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,859,000 after buying an additional 132,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,384,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,547,000 after buying an additional 45,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

