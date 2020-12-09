Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS:RHUHF opened at $27.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

