RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RH by 148.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get RH alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.73.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $472.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.37 and a 200-day moving average of $326.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $474.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.