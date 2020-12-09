Reviewing Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) & Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Translate Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Translate Bio and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 0 8 0 3.00 Repligen 0 0 6 0 3.00

Translate Bio presently has a consensus price target of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 37.37%. Repligen has a consensus price target of $145.40, suggesting a potential downside of 19.37%. Given Translate Bio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than Repligen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Translate Bio and Repligen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio $7.80 million 216.01 -$113.29 million ($1.84) -12.32 Repligen $270.24 million 35.11 $21.41 million $1.07 168.54

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Translate Bio and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio -393.56% -54.90% -28.46% Repligen 10.23% 5.93% 4.51%

Volatility and Risk

Translate Bio has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repligen beats Translate Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA kits, which are analytical test kits to quantitate the proteins and growth factors; chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand; and liquid chromatography products under the Spectra/Chrom brand. In addition, the company offers filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and SpectraFlo dynamic dialysis systems; and ProConnex single-use hollow fiber module-bag-tubing sets. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE and FlowVPE brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. It has a collaboration agreement with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands; and Sartorius Stedim Biotech to create novel perfusion-enabled bioreactors. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

