Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.79.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.33 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 27th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

