Research Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RY. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$108.36.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$105.81 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$109.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total value of C$67,183.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,769.33. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.19, for a total value of C$730,392.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$570,804.50. Insiders sold 23,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,910 in the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

