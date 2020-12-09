Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Friday, December 4th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.38.

ULTA stock opened at $272.00 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

