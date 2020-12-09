Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Loop Capital lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

