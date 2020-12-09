Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.15% from the stock’s current price.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault SA (RNO.PA) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.18 ($35.51).

Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock opened at €35.18 ($41.38) on Wednesday. Renault SA has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.00.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

