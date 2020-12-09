RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.