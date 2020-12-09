Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,283.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 154,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 89,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.