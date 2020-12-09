Raymond James Raises Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $50.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $40.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

