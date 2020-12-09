Raymond James Raises Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $50.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $40.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
