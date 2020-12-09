Raymond James Comments on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) – Raymond James upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) stock opened at C$4.75 on Monday. Champion Iron Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.01.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

