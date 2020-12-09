RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Insider Norman R. Hames Sells 10,000 Shares

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RadNet stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $993.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,612,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in RadNet by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in RadNet by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

